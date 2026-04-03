Bayern Munich continue their relentless charge to yet another Bundesliga title when they visit Freiburg.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Freiburg vs Bayern Munich, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 4 Apr 2026 at 09:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Match preview

Freiburg entered the international break with back-to-back wins, keeping them in the hunt for a European place, and they've also got a Europa League quarter-final against Celta Vigo on the horizon.

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Bayern Munich is unbeaten on the road in competitive action since November (W9, D2), a run that’s helped them advance to the last eight of the Champions League and open up a nine-point lead at the Bundesliga summit. Vincent Kompany’s charges meet Real Madrid after this, travel to Real Madrid immediately after this fixture, and four more Bundesliga wins would virtually guarantee the domestic crown.

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Key stats & injury news

Seven of Bayern’s last eight competitive away games saw both teams score.

Bayern are four goals short of the all-time record of 101 scored by a team in a single season, set by themselves back in 1971-72.

Michael Olise sparkled in the reverse fixture, scoring twice and assisting three times in a 6-1 win.

Bayern could welcome back quartet Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlović from recent lay-offs.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: