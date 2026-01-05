This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoEgypt
Stade Adrar
team-logoBenin
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and Benin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seven-time champions Egypt face Benin in a decisive Africa Cup of Nations knockout encounter, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The exciting Round of 16 clash between the Pharaohs and the Cheetahs is set to take place at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir today.

While Egypt enter the tie as clear favourites based on pedigree and squad quality, Benin arrive with belief, resilience, and little to lose. The Pharaohs, one of Africa’s most successful nations, topped Group B undefeated — earning wins over Zimbabwe and South Africa and drawing with Angola.

That performance set them up as one of the favourites heading into the knockout stage, and they will look to make light work of their next opponents, Benin. Their performances may not always have been spectacular, but they were efficient — a hallmark of successful AFCON sides in recent years. Mohamed Salah remains the focal point of Egypt’s attack. His pace, movement, and finishing ability make him the primary threat, particularly in tight knockout matches where moments decide outcomes.

Benin, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed sides from Group D, despite tough results against Senegal and DR Congo. Their qualification included a historic 1–0 win over Botswana — their first 90-minute victory at an AFCON finals, and enter this match as underdogs but with confidence.

They may have struggled to score in their group games, pointing to offensive limitations, but all that can be fixed in the all-important knockout stages. They will keep relying heavily on standout attackers like Steve Mounié and Junior Olaitan, as they look to cause what would be a massive upset.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Egypt vs Benin as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Egypt vs Benin kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Stade Adrar

Today's game between Egypt and Benin will kick-off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Egypt vs Benin Probable lineups

EgyptHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBEN
1
A. El Shenawy
6
Y. Ibrahim
5
R. Rabia
3
M. Hany
12
M. Hamdi
19
M. Ateya
14
H. Fathi
25
Zizo
7
Trezeguet
10
M. Salah
22
O. Marmoush
1
M. Dandjinou
3
T. Ouorou
5
Y. Roche
13
M. Tijani
6
O. Verdon
10
A. Tosin
19
D. Dodo
4
A. Samadou
8
H. Imourane
18
J. Olaitan
9
S. Mounie

4-2-3-1

BENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Rohr

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

EGY

Last 4 matches

BEN

3

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

0