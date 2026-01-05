Seven-time champions Egypt face Benin in a decisive Africa Cup of Nations knockout encounter, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The exciting Round of 16 clash between the Pharaohs and the Cheetahs is set to take place at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir today.

While Egypt enter the tie as clear favourites based on pedigree and squad quality, Benin arrive with belief, resilience, and little to lose. The Pharaohs, one of Africa’s most successful nations, topped Group B undefeated — earning wins over Zimbabwe and South Africa and drawing with Angola.

That performance set them up as one of the favourites heading into the knockout stage, and they will look to make light work of their next opponents, Benin. Their performances may not always have been spectacular, but they were efficient — a hallmark of successful AFCON sides in recent years. Mohamed Salah remains the focal point of Egypt’s attack. His pace, movement, and finishing ability make him the primary threat, particularly in tight knockout matches where moments decide outcomes.

Benin, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed sides from Group D, despite tough results against Senegal and DR Congo. Their qualification included a historic 1–0 win over Botswana — their first 90-minute victory at an AFCON finals, and enter this match as underdogs but with confidence.

They may have struggled to score in their group games, pointing to offensive limitations, but all that can be fixed in the all-important knockout stages. They will keep relying heavily on standout attackers like Steve Mounié and Junior Olaitan, as they look to cause what would be a massive upset.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Egypt vs Benin as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Egypt vs Benin kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade Adrar

Today's game between Egypt and Benin will kick-off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

