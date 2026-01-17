Puebla travel to a talented Cruz Azul side to test their credentials in the early stages of Liga MX Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cruz Azul vs Puebla as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

Cruz Azul vs Puebla kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 22:05 EST and on 18 Jan at 03:05 GMT.

Match preview

The Máquina achieved their first victory of the Clausura midweek against Atlas to move on from their defeat to León. Nicolás Larcamón hopes that the strain of travelling to another state in the Mexican Republic to play their home matches will not affect the performance of his players, as it is a crucial semester for the club. They will be defending the Concacaf Champions Cup title.

Puebla defeated Mazatlán last time out and will be keen to test their mettle here against a powerful Cruz Azul squad.

Injury news & key stats

Andres Montano, Jesus Orozco and Kevin Mier are all out injured for the hosts. Meanwhile, Puebla must do without the injured Canadian attacker Lucas Daniel Cavallini.

Cruz Azul hasn't lost a match to Puebla since November 2023.

Puebla are without a clean sheet in 13 matches.

Team news & squads

