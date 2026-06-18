How to watch Croatia for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Croatia FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 17, 3:00 PM CDT England vs Croatia (4-2) Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 23, 7:00 PM EDT Panama vs Croatia Toronto Stadium (Toronto, ON) June 27, 5:00 PM EDT Croatia vs Ghana Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

How to watch Croatia World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Croatia?

In Croatia, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 belong entirely to the national public broadcaster, Hrvatska radiotelevizija (HRT). Having secured the tournament rights, HRT ensures that fans across the country can follow every minute of the newly expanded 104-match schedule.

Television Coverage

HTV 2 (Drugi program): As is tradition for major international tournaments, HRT's second television channel will serve as the primary home for the World Cup. It will deliver matches live in high definition, complete with extensive pre-match studio shows, expert panel analysis, and late-night highlight recaps.

Digital Streaming

HRTi Platform: For cord-cutters or those watching on the go, the entire tournament will be streamed live via HRT’s official digital platform, HRTi. The service is accessible through web browsers or via the HRTi mobile and smart TV applications, completely free of charge for viewers within Croatia.