Serie A
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoUdinese
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Como vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Como welcome Udinese to the shores of Lake Como today as Serie A resumes after the winter break, with both sides aiming to start 2026 on a positive note. The match at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia brings together two teams with contrasting ambitions.

Como, enjoying another encouraging campaign following their return to the top flight, will look to use home advantage to continue their steady climb up the table. Udinese, meanwhile, arrive seeking greater consistency as they attempt to stabilise their season and push towards the upper half.

Como are currently in excellent form this season, sitting sixth in the Serie A table with 27 points after 16 matches — well above early expectations for a team only in its second season back among the big boys. Their home form is a real strength: unbeaten at Giuseppe Sinigaglia this season with a number of wins and a strong defensive record.

Cesc Fàbregas’s side is averaging around 1.4 goals per match and has conceded relatively few, demonstrating tactical discipline and a solid structure. Their strong home stats — including high possession and low goals conceded per game at home — underpin their aim to challenge for European qualification spots. Players like Nico Paz have been standouts in the attacking phase with significant goal contributions, and Fabregas will continue to rely on the star midfielder.

Udinese is currently in 11th place in the 2025-26 Serie A table and arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lazio in their last match. The Friulani have struggled for consistency, especially in away matches, going winless in many away outings and conceding goals at a higher rate than their hosts.

Udinese has won two of their last seven league games, and their goal threat often depends on the form of forwards like Keinan Davis, although the team has lacked a regular cutting edge. Their away struggles are a major talking point; they often struggle to impose themselves, possess the ball less, and concede more on the road.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Como vs Udinese as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, fuboTVDAZN USAFOX Deportes
🇬🇧 UKDAZN UK
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport PSL, DStv App
🇦🇪 UAESTARZPLAY, Shasha, STC TV
🇮🇳 IndiaBet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Udinese kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Udinese will kick-off at 6:30 am ET and 9:30 am GMT.

Team news & squads

Como vs Udinese Probable lineups

ComoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestUDI
1
J. Butez
28
I. Smolcic
14
J. Ramon
18
A. Moreno
2
M. Kempf
31
M. Vojvoda
10
N. Paz
33
L. Da Cunha
17
J. Rodriguez
23
M. Perrone
11
A. Douvikas
40
M. Okoye
28
O. Solet
27
C. Kabasele
31
T. Kristensen
8
J. Karlstroem
59
A. Zanoli
32
J. Ekkelenkamp
24
J. Piotrowski
11
H. Kamara
10
N. Zaniolo
9
K. Davis

3-5-2

UDIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Fabregas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 4 matches

UDI

1

Win

0

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

0