Como welcome Udinese to the shores of Lake Como today as Serie A resumes after the winter break, with both sides aiming to start 2026 on a positive note. The match at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia brings together two teams with contrasting ambitions.

Como, enjoying another encouraging campaign following their return to the top flight, will look to use home advantage to continue their steady climb up the table. Udinese, meanwhile, arrive seeking greater consistency as they attempt to stabilise their season and push towards the upper half.

Como are currently in excellent form this season, sitting sixth in the Serie A table with 27 points after 16 matches — well above early expectations for a team only in its second season back among the big boys. Their home form is a real strength: unbeaten at Giuseppe Sinigaglia this season with a number of wins and a strong defensive record.

Cesc Fàbregas’s side is averaging around 1.4 goals per match and has conceded relatively few, demonstrating tactical discipline and a solid structure. Their strong home stats — including high possession and low goals conceded per game at home — underpin their aim to challenge for European qualification spots. Players like Nico Paz have been standouts in the attacking phase with significant goal contributions, and Fabregas will continue to rely on the star midfielder.

Udinese is currently in 11th place in the 2025-26 Serie A table and arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lazio in their last match. The Friulani have struggled for consistency, especially in away matches, going winless in many away outings and conceding goals at a higher rate than their hosts.

Udinese has won two of their last seven league games, and their goal threat often depends on the form of forwards like Keinan Davis, although the team has lacked a regular cutting edge. Their away struggles are a major talking point; they often struggle to impose themselves, possess the ball less, and concede more on the road.

Como vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Udinese will kick-off at 6:30 am ET and 9:30 am GMT.

