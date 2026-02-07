Club America and Monterrey have both had mixed starts to the Clausura and will hope to click into gear this weekend.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs Monterrey, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CF America vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

CF America vs Monterrey will kick off on 7 Feb at 22:00 EST and on 8 Feb at 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

Both sides are in relatively iffy form, five matches into the Clausura. America only have five points from four games, while Monterrey have seven points. America's matches have only produced a total of four goals, the lowest goals-per-game ratio in the entire vision, so massive entertainment isn't necessarily expected.

Monterrey's matches have produced a total of 13 goals; only Juarez and Santos can lay claim to having more entertaining matches than they have in terms of goals scored. They've also scored more goals than any side (nine) after four outings.

Monterrey have had seven different goal-scorers in the Clausura already, so they're spreading the goals around smartly, with their last seven all scored by different players.

Injury news & key stats

Argentinian left wing-back Lucas Orellano is the only injury doubt for Monterrey.

Anthony Martial scored once and assisted twice in Monterrey's 1-5 win away to Mazatlan last time out.

Team news & squads

