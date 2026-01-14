Chelsea and Arsenal will contest a two-legged semi-final for a place in this season's Carabao Cup final. Who will come out on top in another heated London Derby?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Arsenal kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea snapped a three-match winless streak last time out with a 5-1 win at Charlton in the FA Cup. New boss Liam Rosenior selected a team with several fringe players, but will likely pick a stronger combination for this battle with Premier League leaders Arsenal. Expect the likes of Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, Liam Delap, Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto to all return.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma in attack with new Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres coming under fire for recent performances. The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz back from injury, but expect Gyokeres to start here after being an unused substitute in the FA Cup.

Injury and team news

Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee, while this match will also come too soon for Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, both nearing returns from injury. Malo Gusto is a doubt, while Marc Cucurella is suspended.

Arsenal will likely stick with Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, with Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori both unlikely to overcome knocks in time for the match. Second-choice 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga should play here at his old club after starting Arsenal's 4-1 win at Portsmouth in the FA Cup, a match where Gabriel Martinelli bagged a hat-trick.

Match facts

Argentinian midfield metronome Enzo Fernandez has scored 94th-minute goals in two of Chelsea's last three matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Chelsea, winning six.

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has scored in each of the last two meetings between these rivals.

Team news & squads

