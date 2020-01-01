How to watch Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - PSG vs Man United, Bayern vs Atletico & more

With the Champions League 2020-21 campaign underway behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 season of the UEFA is back.

Europe's finest are all set to battle it out amongst each other to win the continent's most-coveted crown, with the matchday 1 set for kick-off. Defending champions will be looking to continue their recent dominance. The Bavarians are up against on opening day.

However, that is not the only tasty match-up awaiting us. , making a comeback into the competition after a year, face a daunting journey to Paris to take on Thomas Tuchel's PSG. With memories from the dramatic Round of 16 second leg in Paris where United knocked out PSG still fresh, expect an intense battle.

Meanwhile, are up against Dynamo Kyiv while take on Ferencvaros. have a tough matchday one task against champions while are at home to .

Where to watch or stream the Champions League

The Sony Pictures Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in .

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.



Champions League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Oct 20 10:25pm Zenit vs Sony Six SD & HD Oct 20 10:25pm Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 21 12:30am vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 21 12:30am vs Krasnodar SonyLIV app and site Oct 21 12:30am vs Dortmund Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 21 12:30am Chelsea vs Sevilla Sony Six SD & HD Oct 21 12:30am PSG vs Manchester United Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 21 12:30am Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 21 10:25pm Salzburg vs Sony Six SD & HD Oct 21 10:25pm Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 22 12:30am Bayern vs Atlético Madrid Sony Six SD & HD Oct 22 12:30am vs Mönchengladbach Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 22 12:30am Man City vs Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 22 12:30am vs Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 22 12:30am Midtjylland vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 12:30am Olympiacos vs SonyLIV app and site

*UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV.

