Real Madrid can't lose any more ground if they want to wrestle the LaLiga crown away from Barcelona, but they're up against in-form Celta Vigo.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid will kick off on 6 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Celta have moved into La Liga’s top six thanks to two consecutive wins, beating Mallorca and Girona. For the first time since 2015-16, they have reached the 40-point mark after 26 league outings. Despite claiming more La Liga points on their travels (23) than at home (17) this term, 12 of those home points have come across their last five league games. It's a big week for Celta, facing Madrid here and then Lyon in the Europa League Round of 16 Getty Images

Madrid lost to Getafe last time out, a result leaving them four points adrift of leaders Barcelona. It's now back-to-back league defeats for Los Blancos for the first time since May 2019.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Marcos Alonso, Pablo Durán and Carl Starfelt missed Celta’s win over Girona due to injury.

Madrid are without the injured duo of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his ACL against Getafe. Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono are all suspended.

Vinícius Júnior has scored six goals across his last six appearances for Madrid and has netted three times across his last five games against Celta.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: