Cole Palmer OUT: Watch and live stream as Chelsea travel to Welsh capital in EFL quarter-final after Enzo Maresca's "worst 48 hours"

The first EFL Cup semi-finalist of the 2025-26 season will be determined on Tuesday night as Cardiff City host Chelsea in the only quarter-final not featuring two Premier League sides.

Chelsea travel to the Welsh capital looking to build on a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, ending a four-game winless run, while Cardiff aim for a fourth consecutive victory in what would be a historic run for the League One side.

Chelsea’s presence in the EFL Cup quarter-finals comes as little surprise, but their route so far has been far from convincing. The Blues scraped past Lincoln City 2-1 in the third round and survived a dramatic 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round, almost squandering a three-goal lead in the process. Despite the shaky performances, Chelsea are chasing their fifth semi-final appearance in the last nine seasons.

Manager Enzo Maresca returned to winning ways with Saturday’s Premier League victory, thanks in part to Cole Palmer’s return, though the match was overshadowed by Maresca’s candid press conference, where he described the prior 48 hours as the "worst" of his Chelsea career and criticized unnamed detractors. Palmer won't feature tonight, however, as confirmed by Maresca in his pre-match press conference.

Cardiff, by contrast, are enjoying a fairy-tale run under Brian Barry-Murphy. The Bluebirds are aiming to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time in 13 years, having previously fallen to Liverpool on penalties in the 2011-12 final. This season, they have already defeated Premier League opponents to reach the quarter-finals, taking down Burnley 2-1 and Wrexham by the same scoreline.

Cardiff also boast a 100% winning record in previous League Cup quarter-finals, including a run to the semi-finals in 1965-66. Riding high after a thrilling 4-3 win over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, the Bluebirds have won six of their last seven games in all competitions and currently top League One by four points.

The last time Cardiff beat Chelsea was also in the League Cup, back in 1986. Since then, Chelsea have won all five encounters, including a 2-1 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Tuesday’s clash promises a classic David vs. Goliath battle as Cardiff seek to continue their fairy-tale run against a Blues side desperate to restore form and claim a place in the semi-finals.

