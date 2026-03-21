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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

After a mid-season slump, Brighton have sorted their act out and present a significant challenge to Liverpool in their quest for a top-four finish.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brighton vs Liverpool as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Brighton vs Liverpool for free

 If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Brighton vs Liverpool live on DirecTVStart free trial

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton vs Liverpool will kick off on 21 Mar 2026, at 08:30 EST and 12:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Brighton are back in the hunt for a top-half finish after a mid-season slump. The Seagulls only claimed two Premier League wins across December, January and February, but have now won three of their last four. 

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrive on the South Coast buoyed by a 4-0 thrashing of Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, where they booked their place in the quarter-finals. In the league, however, the Reds are winless in two matches after defeat to Wolves and a 1-1 draw with Spurs. Trailing the top four by two points, they need a good result here, and they'll need to get out of a bad habit of conceding late in games. They've shipped a club-record eight goals in the 90th minute or later this season. 

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

After a run of just one win in 13 Premier League games from the start of December (D6 L6), Brighton have now won three of their last four.

Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt for Brighton with an ankle issue.

Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley are long-term absentees for Liverpool, while Joe Gomez is a major doubt, but Alisson and Federico Chiesa are expected to be fit. 

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Liverpool Probable lineups

BrightonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIV
1
B. Verbruggen
24
F. Kadioglu
5
L. Dunk
6
J. van Hecke
27
M. Wieffer
25
D. Gomez
20
J. Milner
30
P. Gross
11
Y. Minteh
13
J. Hinshelwood
18
D. Welbeck
25
G. Mamardashvili
6
M. Kerkez
5
I. Konate
30
J. Frimpong
4
V. van Dijk
7
F. Wirtz
10
A. Mac Allister
18
C. Gakpo
38
R. Gravenberch
8
D. Szoboszlai
22
H. Ekitike

4-2-3-1

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BHA

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

6

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Liverpool today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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