In-form Brighton will look to heap more pressure on under-fire Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brighton vs Chelsea as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton vs Chelsea will kick off on 21 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Brighton twice fought back to claim a 2-2 draw away to Tottenham at the weekend, so their hopes of finishing inside the top seven are alive and well. They've picked up an impressive 16 points from the last 21 on offer, only losing to league leaders Arsenal in that sequence.

Getty Images

A damaging 1-0 home defeat to top-five rivals Man United places intense pressure on Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior. The Blues risk falling out of the European places completely after a run of four successive defeats without scoring.

Getty Images

Key stats & injuries

Brighton saw Diego Gómez and Kaoru Mitoma limp off at the weekend. Chelsea duo Enzo Fernández came off with cramp, so he should be fine, but Estêvão is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Reece James, Levi Colwill and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are out.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler is unbeaten in his nine Premier League matches against English managers (W7, D2).

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: