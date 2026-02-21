Goal.com
How to watch today's Brentford vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brentford will want to continue their impressive record at home when Brighton makes the short trip up from the South Coast to London. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brentford vs Brighton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Brentford vs Brighton kick-off time

Brentford and Brighton will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Brentford have picked up 20 points in their last 10 Premier League matches, as many as they won in their first 16 games this season. Only leaders Arsenal (21) have picked up more points in this most recent 10-match sequence. 

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler could be the next EPL boss to lose his job. Although the 32-year-old is highly thought of and in demand, the Seagulls' recent form has been too woeful to ignore. No side has won fewer Premier League matches since December than Brighton, with their only win in this time coming against Burnley. Without an away win in the EPL since November, Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium looks a daunting place for the Seagulls to fly right now.

Key stats, injury news

Josh Dasilva and Fabio Carvalho are out injured for Brentford.

The Seagulls will travel without injured players Adam Webster, Yasin Ayari, Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas. 

Brentford have been awarded the most penalties of any EPL side this season, and also conceded the most. 

Brighton are without a clean sheet in eight matches.

Igor Thiago has 17 goals in the league this season for Brentford, six of them have been penalties.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Brighton Probable lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
1
C. Kelleher
3
R. Henry
20
K. Ajer
33
M. Kayode
4
S. van den Berg
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
23
K. Lewis-Potter
27
V. Janelt
19
D. Ouattara
8
M. Jensen
9
I. Thiago
1
B. Verbruggen
27
M. Wieffer
24
F. Kadioglu
6
J. van Hecke
5
L. Dunk
13
J. Hinshelwood
17
C. Baleba
25
D. Gomez
22
K. Mitoma
30
P. Gross
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

BHA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

