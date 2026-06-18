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Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Caitlin Casey

How to watch Brazil for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

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Brazil

Here's exactly how to watch Brazil with a VPN for the FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule?

Brazil's next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a Group C clash against Haiti. The teams are scheduled to meet during the second week of the tournament's group stage.

Date & Time (local time)

Fixture (final score)

Location

June 13, 6:00 PM

Brazil vs Morocco (1-1)

New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

June 19, 8:30 PM

Brazil vs Haiti

Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

June 24, 6:00 PM

Scotland vs Brazil

Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

How to watch Brazil World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Brazil?

In Brazil, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared across a wide variety of free-to-air television networks, premium cable channels, and digital streaming platforms. This layout marks one of the most accessible World Cups for Brazilian viewers, with multiple channels teaming up to bring different packages of the tournament's expanded 104-match schedule.

Free-to-Air Television (TV Aberta)

TV Globo: The country's long-standing World Cup broadcaster will air 55 live matches on free-to-air television. Their coverage includes all of the Brazilian national team's fixtures, prominent marquee matchups, and the entirety of the knockout stages, including the grand final.

SBT: In a major broadcasting shake-up, SBT secured the rights to air a package of 32 live matches (guaranteeing at least one game per day). Their broadcasts will feature all of Brazil's games and key knockout fixtures, featuring legendary commentator Galvão Bueno alongside Tiago Leifert.

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Premium Cable Television (TV por Assinatura)

SporTV: Grupo Globo’s premium sports network will provide extensive cable coverage, broadcasting a significant portion of the tournament with dedicated pre-game shows, deep tactical analysis, and alternative viewing options.

Digital Streaming & Online Platforms

CazéTV (YouTube & Prime Video): In partnership with LiveMode, CazéTV is the only broadcaster in Brazil with the rights to show all 104 matches live. Fans can stream every single game of the tournament for free on YouTube or via Samsung TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Globoplay & ge.globo: Grupo Globo’s digital hub will simulcast all 55 matches broadcast by TV Globo and SporTV, giving subscribers and free account holders mobile access to live feeds, multi-angle cameras, and full-match replays.

N Sports: Partnering directly with SBT for their 32-game package, this digital streaming platform will simulcast those matches online and on their YouTube channel.

How do I use a VPN?

VPN GuideGemini

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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