How to watch Brazil for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule?

Brazil's next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a Group C clash against Haiti. The teams are scheduled to meet during the second week of the tournament's group stage.

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 13, 6:00 PM Brazil vs Morocco (1-1) New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) June 19, 8:30 PM Brazil vs Haiti Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA) June 24, 6:00 PM Scotland vs Brazil Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

How to watch Brazil World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Brazil?

In Brazil, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared across a wide variety of free-to-air television networks, premium cable channels, and digital streaming platforms. This layout marks one of the most accessible World Cups for Brazilian viewers, with multiple channels teaming up to bring different packages of the tournament's expanded 104-match schedule.

Free-to-Air Television (TV Aberta)

TV Globo: The country's long-standing World Cup broadcaster will air 55 live matches on free-to-air television. Their coverage includes all of the Brazilian national team's fixtures, prominent marquee matchups, and the entirety of the knockout stages, including the grand final.

SBT: In a major broadcasting shake-up, SBT secured the rights to air a package of 32 live matches (guaranteeing at least one game per day). Their broadcasts will feature all of Brazil's games and key knockout fixtures, featuring legendary commentator Galvão Bueno alongside Tiago Leifert.

Premium Cable Television (TV por Assinatura)

SporTV: Grupo Globo’s premium sports network will provide extensive cable coverage, broadcasting a significant portion of the tournament with dedicated pre-game shows, deep tactical analysis, and alternative viewing options.

Digital Streaming & Online Platforms

CazéTV (YouTube & Prime Video): In partnership with LiveMode, CazéTV is the only broadcaster in Brazil with the rights to show all 104 matches live. Fans can stream every single game of the tournament for free on YouTube or via Samsung TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Globoplay & ge.globo: Grupo Globo’s digital hub will simulcast all 55 matches broadcast by TV Globo and SporTV, giving subscribers and free account holders mobile access to live feeds, multi-angle cameras, and full-match replays.

N Sports: Partnering directly with SBT for their 32-game package, this digital streaming platform will simulcast those matches online and on their YouTube channel.

How do I use a VPN?

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