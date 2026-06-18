How to watch Belgium for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Belgium's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 15, 12:00 PM PDT Belgium vs Egypt (1-1) Seattle Stadium (Seattle, WA) June 21, 12:00 PM PDT Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA) June 27, 6:00 PM PDT New Zealand vs Belgium Vancouver Stadium (Vancouver, BC)

How to watch Belgium World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Belgium?

In Belgium, the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split entirely between the nation’s primary public service broadcasters, ensuring comprehensive, free-to-air coverage for both major language communities across the country.

Flemish-Speaking Community (Flanders):VRT holds the broadcasting rights for the Dutch-language audience. Matches will be televised live on VRT 1 and VRT Canvas under the trusted Sporza sports banner. For digital viewers, every match will be available to stream live or on-demand via the free VRT MAX platform.

French-Speaking Community (Wallonia & Brussels):RTBF handles the French-language tournament coverage. Linear television broadcasts will air across La Une and Tipik, featuring extensive studio analysis and a dedicated focus on the Red Devils' Group G campaign. Digital streaming, match replays, and highlights will be accessible for free on their RTBF Auvio platform.