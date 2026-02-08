Bayern Munich will be determined to get their Bundesliga title defence back on track with a win over the most in-form team in the competition, Hoffenheim.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will kick off on 8 Feb 2026 at 16:30 GMT and 11:30 EST.

Match Preview

Bayern Munich are winless in their last two Bundesliga matches, drawing away at Hamburg after a shock home loss to Augsburg, allowing pursuers like Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim to close the gap on the league leaders. The Bavarians will be desperate to return to winning ways against title rivals Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena and tighten up their defence.

Getty Images

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are the most in-form team in the Bundesliga, riding a five-match winning streak after a convincing home victory over Union Berlin. The Kraichgauers currently occupy third place and are unbeaten in their last seven league matches—a win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena would close the gap significantly and boost their title credentials.

Injuries, key stats

Manuel Neuer (illness), Harry Kane (illness, doubtful), Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro are the Bayern players who are sidelined, while Josip Stanišić is doubtful after a recent scare.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim currently have several key players sidelined, including Koki Machida, Adam Hlozek, Cole Campbell, and Tim Lemperle. Wouter Burger is suspended.

Bayern are enjoying a three-match unbeaten run against Hoffenheim, having won each of their last three Bundesliga encounters.

These include a commanding 4-1 away win in September 2025, a 4-0 home triumph in May 2025, and a 5-0 victory at the Allianz Arena in January 2025.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: