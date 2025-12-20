LIVE STREAM unbeaten Bayern Munich vs struggling Heidenheim in the Bundesliga

This article was originally written by Eric Klein for GOAL Germany.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|ESPN Select
|🇬🇧 UK
|Amazon Prime Video
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
|🇦🇪 UAE
|Shahid, MBC Action
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Heidenheim are currently dealing with a number of injuries. The long-term injuries to Pacarada, Conteh, Pieringer and Feller are particularly noticeable as the season progresses. In addition, Honsak's participation also appears to be in doubt due to muscular problems – not particularly favourable conditions for the home game against the unbeaten league leaders.
Bayern are also struggling with a number of problems in their squad. Manuel Neuer is out with an injury and will probably be replaced by Jonas Urbig as usual. Furthermore, Vincent Kompany will have to do without the suspended Konrad Laimer (5th yellow card) and Jamal Musiala, who is not yet fully fit after his long-term injury. Nicholas Jackson is already at the Africa Cup of Nations, which means he will also miss the last game before the winter break. At least Alphonso Davies is back from his long-term injury and was recently able to get his first minutes of playing time.