No side has ever clawed back a four-goal deficit in a Copa del Rey semi-final, but Barcelona will throw everything at rewriting history.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 3 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona approach the Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal in a difficult position after being comprehensively beaten 4-0 in Madrid. That result exposed weaknesses in their intensity and rhythm, leaving them with a mountain to climb at Camp Nou. Still, Hansi Flick’s side can draw confidence from their domestic form, where they lead La Liga and recently dispatched Villarreal 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from in-form Lamine Yamal. Unbeaten in ten across all competitions and boasting 14 straight home wins, the Blaugrana know they will need something close to perfection to overturn the deficit.

Getty Images

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, arrive with momentum and a commanding advantage. Diego Simeone’s men have taken three wins from their last five outings, including a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Real Oviedo courtesy of Julian Alvarez. Their path to the final is now firmly in sight, and they are expected to lean on their trademark discipline and defensive organisation to frustrate Barcelona. With experience in managing high-pressure ties and the ability to strike on the counter, Atlético will be confident of protecting their lead and finishing the job in Catalonia.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

The Blaugrana will be missing several key figures. Eric Garcia is suspended after his red card in the first leg, while Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a fractured eye socket. Andreas Christensen remains unavailable due to a cruciate ligament injury, and Frenkie de Jong is ruled out with a thigh problem. Gavi has returned to training but is not expected to feature, with the fixture arriving too soon after his long layoff.

Getty Images

The visitors also have injury concerns to manage. Johnny Cardoso sustained a hamstring issue in the recent win over Real Oviedo and will not be involved, while Pablo Barrios continues his recovery from a thigh injury and is not expected back until mid-March.

Yamal’s good form, including his hat-trick against Villarreal, will give hope to Flick that he will be able to break down the notoriously stubborn Atletico defence, which has kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: