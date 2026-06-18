How to watch Australia for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Australia FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 14, 3:00 PM CDT Netherlands vs Japan (2-2) Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 20, 10:00 PM CST Tunisia vs Japan Monterrey Stadium (Guadalupe, N.L.) June 25, 4:00 PM CDT Japan vs Sweden Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)

How to watch Australia's World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia?

In Australia, the exclusive broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are held entirely by the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). Australian football fans will have access to all 104 matches of the expanded tournament completely live and free, ensuring comprehensive coverage from the opening game to the final.

For traditional television viewing, the matches will be broadcast across the main SBS and SBS Viceland channels. This linear television coverage will include all of the Socceroos' highly anticipated Group D fixtures, alongside prominent marquee matchups, extensive pre-game studio analysis, and post-match breakdowns.

For viewers who prefer to stream the action digitally, the entire tournament will be available on the SBS On Demand platform. Accessible via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers, the app will live stream every single minute of the World Cup at no cost. Additionally, the digital platform will offer full match replays, shortened "mini-matches," and highlights, making it easier for fans to catch up on games that kick off during the early morning hours in Australian time zones.