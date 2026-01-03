The Serie A returns from the winter break with a compelling contest in Bergamo as Atalanta welcome Roma to the Gewiss Stadium this evening. With both sides harbouring European ambitions, this fixture promises intensity, tactical intrigue and little margin for error. Atalanta come into the new year looking to build momentum after an inconsistent first half of the season. Despite changes to their technical team this season, La Dea remain a difficult opponent for any side visiting Bergamo.

New coach Raffaele Palladino is still stamping his ideas on the team following the managerial change, and he now looks to get the better of a man who made history with Atalanta in Gian Piero Gasperini, now in charge of Roma. Atalanta currently sit around mid-league table, in 10th place to be exact, with 22 points from 17 matches and are striving to climb toward European contention. They enter this game after a mixed run of results — four wins and two defeats in their last six across competitions — including a recent 1-0 loss to Inter.

Roma, meanwhile, arrives with confidence and clarity of purpose. Solid defensively and increasingly efficient going forward, the Giallorossi have established themselves as genuine contenders near the top end of the table. In their last match, Roma produced a convincing 3-1 win over Genoa, with Evan Ferguson starring as part of a lively attack.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atalanta vs Roma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Atalanta vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Roma will kick-off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

