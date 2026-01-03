This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Atalanta vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Serie A returns from the winter break with a compelling contest in Bergamo as Atalanta welcome Roma to the Gewiss Stadium this evening. With both sides harbouring European ambitions, this fixture promises intensity, tactical intrigue and little margin for error. Atalanta come into the new year looking to build momentum after an inconsistent first half of the season. Despite changes to their technical team this season, La Dea remain a difficult opponent for any side visiting Bergamo.

New coach Raffaele Palladino is still stamping his ideas on the team following the managerial change, and he now looks to get the better of a man who made history with Atalanta in Gian Piero Gasperini, now in charge of Roma. Atalanta currently sit around mid-league table, in 10th place to be exact, with 22 points from 17 matches and are striving to climb toward European contention. They enter this game after a mixed run of results — four wins and two defeats in their last six across competitions — including a recent 1-0 loss to Inter.

Roma, meanwhile, arrives with confidence and clarity of purpose. Solid defensively and increasingly efficient going forward, the Giallorossi have established themselves as genuine contenders near the top end of the table. In their last match, Roma produced a convincing 3-1 win over Genoa, with Evan Ferguson starring as part of a lively attack.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atalanta vs Roma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, CBS Sports Golazo, FOX One
🇬🇧 UKDAZN UKDAZN UK
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaDStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAESTARZPLAY, Shasha, STC TV
🇮🇳 IndiaDAZN International, Bet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Roma kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Roma will kick-off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Roma Probable lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestROM
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
4
I. Hien
19
B. Djimsiti
77
D. Zappacosta
6
Y. Musah
17
C. De Ketelaere
8
M. Pasalic
15
M. de Roon
13
Ederson
9
G. Scamacca
99
M. Svilar
24
J. Ziolkowski
22
M. Hermoso
23
G. Mancini
21
P. Dybala
18
M. Soule
19
M. Celik
43
Wesley
4
B. Cristante
17
M. Kone
11
E. Ferguson

3-4-2-1

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Palladino

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

ROM

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

