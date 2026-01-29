Aston Villa will be out to wrap up a successful league phase campaign with a win over Salzburg, who are in desperate need of a victory.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Salzburg as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Salzburg kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Villa Park

Aston Villa and Salzburg will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Villa are slowly regaining their form, having won back-to-back matches, including a victory over Fenerbache in their most recent Europa League fixture, which sees them placed second in the league phase standings, level on points with leaders, Lyon. The English side will finish at the top of the standings if they overcome Salzburg and the result between Lyon and PAOK goes their way.

Meanwhile, Salzburg are also undefeated in their last two matches, having made it back-to-back wins when they overcame Basel in their most recent game, which was an Europa League clash. The Austrian giants are in a must-win scenario as they need to secure a win over Villa in order to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout phase. A draw or a loss for Salzburg would see them bow out of the tournament.

Injury news & key stats

Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara are the Villa trio that have been ruled out, while Ross Barkley is doubtful. However, there are no suspension concerns for the Birmingham outfit.

Their visitors, Salzburg, also do not have suspension worries, but Takumu Kawamura and John Mellberg have been nursing injuries.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Villa and Salzburg.

Team news & squads

