Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Chelsea as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USA: Peacock
UK: Sky Sports
Australia: Stan Sport
Canada: Fubo Canada
India: JioStar
South / Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: Astro
Middle East: beIN Sports MENA

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick-off at 1 Mar 2026, 16:30.

Match Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Getty Images

The Emirates Stadium prepares for a high-stakes London Derby this Sunday as league leaders Arsenal host a resurgent Chelsea. While the Gunners are fighting to maintain their five-point cushion at the top of the table, Chelsea are desperate to reclaim a spot in the top four after a few recent stumbles.

Mikel Arteta’s side enters this fixture with sky-high confidence after a dominant 4-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League with 61 points. Having already knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this month (winning 4-2 on aggregate), Arsenal will feel they have the tactical blueprint to dismantle their rivals again. With Manchester City breathing down their necks, anything less than three points could jeopardise their title destiny.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Chelsea Probable lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
6
Gabriel
5
P. Hincapie
2
W. Saliba
10
E. Eze
41
D. Rice
36
M. Zubimendi
19
L. Trossard
7
B. Saka
14
V. Gyoekeres
1
R. Sanchez
23
T. Chalobah
24
R. James
4
T. Adarabioyo
27
M. Gusto
10
C. Palmer
17
A. Santos
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  M. Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  L. Rosenior

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

CHE

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0