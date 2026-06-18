How to watch Argentina for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Argentina's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 16, 8:00 PM Argentina vs Algeria (3-0) Kansas City Stadium (Kansas City, MO) June 22, 12:00 PM Argentina vs Austria Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 27, 9:00 PM Jordan vs Argentina Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)

How to watch Argentina World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Argentina?

The broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Argentina are split among several free-to-air networks, premium cable channels, and streaming platforms. For fans who want access to every single one of the tournament's 104 matches, DSports (DirecTV) and its streaming platform DGO hold the exclusive full package, which can also be accessed via Flow and Amazon Prime Video. Pay-TV network TyC Sports will broadcast a 52-match package that includes extensive coverage of the tournament, while Disney+ Premium will offer a curated selection of 30 matches with a heavy emphasis on Latin American teams.

For viewers looking for free-to-air options, Telefe and TV Pública will provide widespread open-television coverage. Telefe plans to air over 30 marquee matchups, which will also be available to stream online via Paramount+, while TV Pública ensures that the national team's games remain free and accessible to the entire country. Because of this arrangement, fans looking to follow La Scaloneta will not need a premium subscription; all three of Argentina's Group J matches will be broadcast simultaneously across all five networks. This includes their tournament opener against Algeria on June 16 at 22:00 ART, their second group stage match against Austria on June 22 at 14:00 ART, and their final group clash against Jordan on June 27 at 23:00 ART.