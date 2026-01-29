Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal can extend their lead over Al Ahli with a win here against the impressive outfit Al Qadsiah.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Al-Qadsiah claimed a 3-1 win over Al-Najma, their 12th win of the 2025-26 season, and it extends their current unbeaten run to eight matches. They've won their last seven.

Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal played out a surprise 1-1 draw against the bottom side Al Riyadh last time out, snapping their 21-game winning streak across all competitions.

Key stats, injury news

Theo Hernandez and Ruben Neves are one booking away from being suspended for Al Hilal.

Darwin Nunez has six goals and four assists for Al Hilal in 14 league appearances this term.

Team news & squads

