Rock-bottom Al Najma welcomes Al Nassr to Al Najma Club Stadium on Wednesday, with the visitors looking to go back to the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Najma vs Al Nassr FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Al Najma vs Al Nassr for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Al Najma vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Al Najma vs Al Nassr will kick off on 25 Feb 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

Al-Najma welcomes Al Nassr to Al Najma Club Stadium on Wednesday for a Saudi Pro League clash pitting the league’s bottom club against one of its most in-form teams.

Getty Images

Najma has struggled following promotion, picking up just eight points from 22 matches, a stark reminder of how tough life can be in the Saudi Pro League. A record of one win, three draws and six defeats at home is one of the biggest reasons why they're battling relegation.

Al Nassr are flying, winning each of their last 10 matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each of the last eight. A win here in their game in hand would see Jorge Jesus' men leapfrog Al Ahli into top spot in what's genuinely looking like a three-horse race for the title, as Al Hilal also lurk just a point behind Al Nassr.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Al-Najma will be without Felippe Cardoso, who is suspended after receiving a red card in their last outing. Mohammed Al-Kunaydiri remains sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury. sustained in October

Cristiano Ronaldo (20 goals) trails Al Ahli's Ivan Toney (23 goals) in the race for the top scorer award.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Al Najma vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. El Maestro Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Najma vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: