How to watch today's Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and NEC Nijmegen will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 20:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

A massive top-four clash takes centre stage at the Johan Cruijff ArenA this Saturday, as Ajax and NEC Nijmegen go head-to-head. Both sides are currently locked on 42 points, making this a "six-pointer" for European qualification.

Ajax enters this fixture following a dominant 4-1 win over Fortuna Sittard, which snapped a frustrating three-match winless streak. Under Fred Grim, the Amsterdammers have turned their home ground into a fortress, but they face their toughest test in weeks against the league's "surprise package."

NEC Nijmegen, currently 3rd on goal difference, is having a historic season. Dick Schreuder has transformed the side into a clinical, counter-attacking machine that leads the league in goals scored outside of PSV. They drew 2-2 with Ajax earlier this season and famously beat them 3-0 in Amsterdam last May.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: