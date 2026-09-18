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Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Arabian Gulf Cup Final tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to the Arabian Gulf Cup Final

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup concludes with a monumental title decider at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on October 6, 2026. This showpiece final brings together the two best regional national teams competing for total Gulf football glory.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat for the grand final. Discover match schedules, official ticket outlets, secondary resale platforms, and how to get your tickets today.

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When is the Arabian Gulf Cup Final?

Date & Time

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Oct 06, 2026 at 21:00

Arabian Gulf Cup Final

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Tickets

Where to buy Arabian Gulf Cup Final tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

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How much are Arabian Gulf Cup Final tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform start at 30 SAR for general admission entry seating behind the goals, with costs increasing based on seating section and tier location inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at 60 SAR per ticket depending on availability and market demand.

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Everything you need to know about the Arabian Gulf Cup Final

The Arabian Gulf Cup final stands as one of the most prestigious sporting events in regional football, drawing fans from across the Middle East. Held in Saudi Arabia, the 27th edition culminates at the magnificent King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Key details to keep in mind for the grand final include:

  • The championship match takes place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, featuring a world-class capacity of over 62,000 spectators.
  • The winner earns the prestigious Gulf Cup trophy and regional bragging rights until the next edition.
  • Extra time and penalty shootouts decide the champion if scores remain tied after 90 minutes of regulation play.
  • High demand for final tickets means general sale allocations sell out rapidly across online platforms.

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