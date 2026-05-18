Fight nights don’t come much bigger than this. Oleksandr Usyk returns to defend his heavyweight titles in a unique crossover clash with kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven, and demand for tickets is expected to be huge.

Set against one of the most iconic backdrops in sport, fans are already scrambling to secure their place at what promises to be a historic night. With limited capacity and global interest, tickets are likely to sell out quickly once released, making timing and preparation crucial.

Whether you’re planning to be cageside or simply want to soak up the atmosphere in the stands by the Pyramids, getting ahead of ticket drops and presales is essential. From official on-sale dates to resale options and expected pricing tiers, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about buying tickets for Usyk vs Rico, live from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

When is Usyk vs Rico?

Date Location Tickets Sat, 23 May 2026, 5:45 PM Pyramids of Giza, Egypt Tickets

While exact timings are still to be confirmed, major fight nights typically see main event ring walks later in the evening local time, with a full undercard building throughout the day.

Where to buy Usyk vs Rico tickets

Official ticket details are yet to be fully confirmed, but fans should expect sales to go live shortly after final announcements are made. The best places to buy include:

Primary ticket platforms like Ticketmaster

Official event and promoter websites

Secondary resale platforms such as StubHub.

Given the scale of the event and its unique location, availability may be limited. If tickets sell out quickly, resale platforms will likely become the main route, though often at a premium price.

How much are Usyk vs Rico tickets?

Ticket pricing has not yet been officially released, but based on previous major boxing events and the scale of this fight, a wide range of tiers is expected.

Estimated pricing:

Standard Seats: $70 – $210

$70 – $210 Mid-Tier Seats: $210 – $550

$210 – $550 Premium Seating: $550 – $1,360+

$550 – $1,360+ VIP / Ringside Packages: $2,750+

Prices could rise significantly on resale markets due to the global appeal and limited capacity of the venue.

What to expect from Usyk vs Rico?

This isn’t just another title defence, it’s one of the most unusual and high-profile crossover fights in recent boxing history. Oleksandr Usyk brings an undefeated professional record and elite boxing pedigree, while Rico Verhoeven steps into the ring as one of the most dominant kickboxers of his generation.

Staged at the Pyramids of Giza and broadcast globally, the event - dubbed “Glory in Giza” - is expected to feature a stacked undercard and a full fight-week build-up, including press conferences and weigh-ins. For fans attending in person, expect a spectacle as much as a fight night.