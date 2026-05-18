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Book Usyk vs Rico Fight Tickets
Angelica Daujotas

How to buy Usyk vs Rico tickets: Prices, Pyramids of Giza info & best places to buy

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Here's everything you need to secure Usyk vs Rico fight tickets.

Fight nights don’t come much bigger than this. Oleksandr Usyk returns to defend his heavyweight titles in a unique crossover clash with kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven, and demand for tickets is expected to be huge.

Set against one of the most iconic backdrops in sport, fans are already scrambling to secure their place at what promises to be a historic night. With limited capacity and global interest, tickets are likely to sell out quickly once released, making timing and preparation crucial.

Whether you’re planning to be cageside or simply want to soak up the atmosphere in the stands by the Pyramids, getting ahead of ticket drops and presales is essential. From official on-sale dates to resale options and expected pricing tiers, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about buying tickets for Usyk vs Rico, live from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. 

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When is Usyk vs Rico?

DateLocationTickets
Sat, 23 May 2026, 5:45 PMPyramids of Giza, EgyptTickets

While exact timings are still to be confirmed, major fight nights typically see main event ring walks later in the evening local time, with a full undercard building throughout the day.

Where to buy Usyk vs Rico tickets

Official ticket details are yet to be fully confirmed, but fans should expect sales to go live shortly after final announcements are made. The best places to buy include:

  • Primary ticket platforms like Ticketmaster
  • Official event and promoter websites
  • Secondary resale platforms such as StubHub.

Given the scale of the event and its unique location, availability may be limited. If tickets sell out quickly, resale platforms will likely become the main route, though often at a premium price.

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How much are Usyk vs Rico tickets?

Ticket pricing has not yet been officially released, but based on previous major boxing events and the scale of this fight, a wide range of tiers is expected.

Estimated pricing:
  • Standard Seats: $70 – $210
  • Mid-Tier Seats: $210 – $550
  • Premium Seating: $550 – $1,360+
  • VIP / Ringside Packages: $2,750+

Prices could rise significantly on resale markets due to the global appeal and limited capacity of the venue.

What to expect from Usyk vs Rico?

This isn’t just another title defence, it’s one of the most unusual and high-profile crossover fights in recent boxing history. Oleksandr Usyk brings an undefeated professional record and elite boxing pedigree, while Rico Verhoeven steps into the ring as one of the most dominant kickboxers of his generation.

Staged at the Pyramids of Giza and broadcast globally, the event - dubbed “Glory in Giza” - is expected to feature a stacked undercard and a full fight-week build-up, including press conferences and weigh-ins. For fans attending in person, expect a spectacle as much as a fight night. 

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Frequently asked questions

For guaranteed entry, we recommend using authorized platforms like StubHub. Because this event has a limited capacity at the Giza Plateau, primary tickets are expected to sell out in record time. StubHub provides a secure secondary market with fan guarantees, making it the most reliable way to secure a seat after the initial sell-out.

Standard upper-tier tickets are expected to start at approximately £50 ($65). However, due to the unique "once-in-a-lifetime" location, resale prices will fluctuate with demand. Booking early is the best way to lock in the lowest possible price before the fight-week hype drives costs up.

Yes, provided you use a reputable platform. Sites like StubHub offer a FanProtect Guarantee, ensuring your tickets are valid or you receive a full refund. This is essential for international events where paperless or mobile-only entry is standard.
Yes, a limited number of premium ringside and VIP hospitality packages are being released. These include the best views of the ring against the Pyramids, exclusive lounge access, and premium catering. These are high-demand items and usually sell out via pre-sale or to high-end resellers instantly.
Waiting can be risky for crossover mega-fights like this. Unlike standard arena shows, the Giza venue has a strictly capped capacity for safety. While some prices may dip hours before the fight, the "Glory in Giza" event is a major tourist attraction, meaning most fans will have secured their seats weeks in advance to coordinate travel.
Most major fight promotions in 2026 use encrypted mobile ticketing to prevent fraud. Ensure you have the official ticketing app or your StubHub account ready on your smartphone for seamless scanning at the Pyramids entrance.

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