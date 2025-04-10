How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a ticket to one of the UEFA Europa League ties of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt are hoping to maintain their impressive home form in Europe, when they take on Tottenham in the vital second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on April 17. They’ve played five matches at the Deutsche Bank Park (aka the Waldstadion) in the competition, winning four and drawing one of them. In the last four of those home encounters, they conceded just a single goal. The home faithful will be expecting another strong showing and you could experience the electric atmosphere in Frankfurt by booking a ticket to what could be a European classic in the making.

This is the first season Eintracht Frankfurt has played Europa League football since they went all the way in the competition and beat Rangers dramatically on penalties in the 2022 final. That final was staged on Spanish soil as this year’s edition will be, so the German outfit will be hoping it proves to be a lucky omen. As well as impressing on the European front, ‘The Eagles’ (Die Adler) are looking good for a top-4 spot in the Bundesliga, which would be their best league finish since filling the runners-up slot during the 2011/12 campaign.

The Europa League has grown in significance in recent times. UEFA has done a great job of raising the profile of Europe's second most prestigious competition and making it a more thrilling event for football fans. As well as offering clubs the opportunity to win major silverware, it also now provides an automatic route into next season’s Champions League campaign. Getting your hands on Bundesliga match tickets can prove to be a tough ask these days, so the Europa League also offers fans a further chance to see their beloved side in action. Don’t miss out on the chance of securing tickets to an absorbing night of European football in Frankfurt.

A hoard of loyal and optimistic Tottenham fans are hopeful of seeing their side lift the Europa League trophy aloft at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday, May 21. Ange Postecoglou's posse made an early FA Cup exit and currently resides in the bottom half of the Premier League table, so they are now laser-focused on the European campaign. Tottenham have produced a mixed bag of results on the road in Europe to date, with two wins, two losses and a draw. One of those wins did come on German soil though, when they beat Hoffenheim 3-2 in January.

European football nights under the lights are always unique and memorable and this promises to be one of the highlights of the season to date. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

When is the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League match?

When: Thursday, April 17 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

The Deutsche Bank Park (more commonly known as the Waldstadion) is a retractable roof sports stadium in Frankfurt. It has been the home ground of Eintracht Frankfurt since it was first opened in 1925. With a capacity of 58,000 (for league matches), it is the seventh-largest football stadium in Germany. The stadium received a significant upgrade before hosting the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2006 FIFA World Cup matches. It would also stage matches during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024.

Aside from football, the Waldstadion has been a hub for American football in Germany. For almost 16 years (1991-2007), it was the home stadium for the NFL Europa's Frankfurt Galaxy and it also hosted the World Bowl 1998, World Bowl 2000 and World Bowl XV in 2007. Two regular season NFL games (Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins & New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts) were played in the stadium in 2023, as part of the league's International Series.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt matches range from approximately $30-140 with Premium Seating & Hospitality packages costing $400+. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from $180 up to €2400 for VIP packages, which offer amazing views.

Where to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League tickets?

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Europa League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham match, it will be shown live on RTL in Germany, which retains UEFA Europa League and Conference League broadcasting rights up until 2027. The media company has covered the Europa League since 2018 and the Conference League since 2021. Matches will continue to be shown by the free-to-air channels RTL and Nitro, as well as by the RTL+ streaming service. In May 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League final victory against Rangers was the ‘most successful TV show of 2022 on RTL’, with an audience of over 9 million viewers tuning in.

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

How did Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals?

Eintracht Frankfurt made hard work of their opening league phase assignment, drawing 3-3 with Viktoria Plzen on home soil. However, they got into their Europa League stride with a 3-1 success in Turkey against Besiktas, which was the first of four straight wins for Dino Toppmoller’s men. Although they lost two of their last three league matches (vs Lyon and Roma), Eintracht still finished within the top-8 and headed into the last 16 in fine fettle. It looked like a tough test against Dutch giants Ajax was on the cards, but Frankfurt would ease through 6-2 on aggregate as they won both legs, 2-1 away and 4-1 at home.

Despite a winless 3-match run during the middle of the league phase, Tottenham started and ended their 8-match Europa League schedule strongly. Postecoglou's men finished in 4th spot in the standings, which meant they progressed straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. AZ Alkmaar awaited them and although Tottenham lost 1-0 on Dutch soil, they roared back to life in North London. Two goals from French youngster, Wilson Odobert, and one from James Maddison, saw Tottenham progress to the last-8 with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.