How to buy Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan tickets: Champions League ticket prices, schedule, resale tickets & more

How to get Champions League tickets to see Bundesliga’s pace-setters take on Serie A’s table-toppers

Has the International break left you with a craving for some top-notch European club football? Why not indulge that craving by securing a ticket to one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League quarter-finals, as Bayern Munich entertain Inter Milan in the 1st leg of their last-8 tie at the Allianz Arena on April 8.

If you’ve not been to the iconic Munich ground before or you’re keen to go back, this could be the perfect opportunity. There’s nothing quite like these atmospheric midweek European nights when two of the best sides on the continent collide and you could get your hands on tickets.

For many Bayern Munich fans, it seems that their side is destined to go all the way in Europe this time around. With Bayern’s home ground, the Allianz Arena, hosting the Champions League Final this season, it would be a dream come true if they are lifting the trophy aloft at the Munich venue on May 31. With seven other highly-talented European outfits still in the hunt for glory though, Vincent Kompany knows he’s going to have to keep his side laser-focused over the coming weeks.

Bayern have a lot to prove following a disappointing season by their high standards. Despite reaching the Champions League semis for the first time in four seasons, they failed to clinch the Bundesliga crown for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, eventually finishing third, 18pts behind champions Bayer Leverkusen. It’s gearing up to be a better season for Bayern this time around under Kompany’s guidance. Die Roten may have bowed out during the pre-Christmas stages of the DFB-Pokal once again, but they are looking in a good position to regain the German title.

Bayern faces an Inter Milan team that is full of experience, as proven by their starting line-up in one of the group stage matches, which was the oldest of any team in the Champions League this season, at an average age of 31 years. It seems to be paying off too, as the Nerazzurri are still going great guns on all fronts. They remain on course to win back-to-back Serie A titles for the first time in 15 years and have reached the semis of the Coppa Italia.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of the Champions League party. Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know for the upcoming Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost and much more.

When is the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, April 8 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The 2012 UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was also staged at the Allianz Arena. Despite having a strong home backing, Bayern failed to land the prize as Chelsea led by Roberto Di Matteo would come out on top after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

While tickets for Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga games can range from between €15-80, they increase and almost double in some cases/sections for Champions League encounters. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan seats from €280 up to €2,5000+.

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

In Germany, DAZN holds the majority of UEFA Champions League broadcast rights until 2027. DAZN streams all Champions League games played on Wednesdays and has exclusive access to all other Tuesday matches not covered by Amazon Prime Video in Germany. DAZN’s platform features auxiliary Champions League programming, including on-demand Champions League games. Aside from full match replays, fans can watch highlights and game analysis at their convenience using various devices, thanks to DAZN Germany’s apps and portals for Android and iOS mobile phones, computers, tablets and smart TVs. The 'DAZN Unlimited' package that includes Champions League coverage costs either €44.99 per month (flexible) or €29.99 per month for an annual subscription.

In Italy, Sky Italia has the exclusive rights for the vast majority of UEFA Champions League coverage. The pay-TV operator shares UCL rights with Amazon Prime Video, which continues to broadcast top-pick games on one of the nights each game week. The Basic Sky package starts at around €24.90 per month and Sky Sports can be added for an additional cost of around €20 per month.

How did Bayern Munich and Inter Milan qualify for the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich kicked off their 8-game Champions League group phase with an ominous 9-2 drubbing of Dinamo Zagreb in Munich. However, Kompany’s men failed to build on that start and suffered back-to-back away defeats against Aston Villa and Barcelona. Despite winning four of their five remaining group matches, another road trip defeat against Feyenoord in January, saw Bayern finish out of the top-8 (12th) and meant they had to take part in the last 32 rounds of the knockouts. Munich came out on top, 3-2 on aggregate, after a hard-fought two-legged tussle with Celtic, which set up a mouthwatering all-German last-16 battle with Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern dominated both feisty clashes, winning 3-0 at home and 2-0 away to clinch their quarter-final berth.

Inter Milan’s defence was highly impressive throughout the league phase of the competition. They started with a goalless draw on their Champions League travels against Man City and then won four matches on the bounce without conceding a single goal either. Their sole league loss was a 1-0 defeat against Leverkusen in Germany and that would be the only goal scored against them, as they finished 4th in the standings and progressed straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. Unlike Bayern, Inter had no difficulty in turning over Feyenoord, winning both legs of their tie and securing a 4-1 aggregate success.