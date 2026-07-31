Goal.com
LiveTickets
Al Hilal v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

How much will Newcastle pay Al Ahly for Yaisle? His appointment date confirmed

Transfers
M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
Newcastle United
Germany
Saudi Arabia
England

The German coach closes in on the Premier League

Newcastle United have settled on the fee they will pay Saudi side Al-Ahli to prise German coach Matthias Jaissle away, according to press reports.

Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli yesterday, Thursday, clearing the way for him to take charge of Newcastle next season in place of Eddie Howe.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle will pay Al-Ahli around 11 million euros in compensation for the move.

Writing on X, Romano explained that Jaissle arrives on Saturday to be unveiled as Newcastle's sporting director, penning a four-year deal that runs until 2030.

He had come close to committing to the same length of contract at Al-Ahli. The sticking point was a clause he wanted, guaranteeing the full value of his deal if he were sacked. The Saudi club refused.

Club Friendlies
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Jaissle spent three seasons at Al-Ahli after replacing South African Pitso Mosimane in 2023. In that time he steered the club to two AFC Champions League Elite crowns and a Saudi Super Cup, their first in nine years.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google