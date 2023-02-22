Rangers have won more than 100 trophies and are the most successful club in Scotland.

Rangers are the most successful club in Scottish football with 117 major trophies in their cabinet. Established in 1872, The Light Blues are among the oldest active clubs in the country.

Despite winning the Scottish Premiership just once in the last 11 years, Rangers still boast of having the most number of league titles, 55, three more than their arch-rivals Celtic. The last time they won the league was in the 2020/21 season under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard.

They have also won the Scottish Cup 34 times, the most in the country and the Scottish League Cup on 27 occasions.

In Europe, the club has tasted success just once when they lifted the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1971/72 season. They finished runners-up in the 2021/22 Europa League, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

The most successful manager is Billy Struth, who served the club for 34 years between 1920 to 1954. During his time, Rangers won 18 league titles, 10 Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

How many trophies have Rangers won?

Competition No. of titles Years Scottish Premiership 55 1890–91, 1898–99, 1899–1900, 1900–01, 1901–02, 1910–11, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1917–18, 1919–20, 1920–21, 1922–23, 1923–24, 1924–25, 1926–27, 1927–28, 1928–29, 1929–30, 1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1936–37, 1938–39, 1946–47, 1948–49, 1949–50, 1952–53, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1960–61, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1990–91, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2020–21 Scottish Cup 34 1893–94, 1896–97, 1897–98, 1902–03, 1927–28, 1929–30, 1931–32, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1949–50, 1952–53, 1959–60, 1961–62, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1978–79, 1980–81, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1995–96, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2021–22[ Scottish League Cup 27 1946–47, 1948–49, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1970–71, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1978–79, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1984–85, 1986–87, 1987–88, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1996–97, 1998–99, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2010–11 European Cup Winners' Cup 1 1971-72 Total 117

