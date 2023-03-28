GOAL breaks down how many teams will qualify for the Euro 2024 finals.

After the 2020 edition of the European Championship was organised as a pan-European event across 12 countries, the competition will return to its traditional format of a single country staging the affairs in 2024.

When will the tournament begin and how many teams qualify for the finals? GOAL has you covered with all of the answers.

Where and when is Euro 2024?

Germany will be hosting the competition for the second time, although the host country was known as West Germany back in 1988.

The group stage of Euro 2024 will take place from Friday, June 14, 2024, with the final slated for Sunday, July 14, 2024. The tournament opener is set for a 9pm local time kick-off in Munich, and the final will also start at 9pm local time in Berlin.

How many teams qualify for Euro 2024?

A total of 24 teams will be battling to be champions of Europe after UEFA confirmed that their plans for a 32-team European Championship had been scrapped.

Germany have already qualified as hosts. The Euro 2024 qualifiers, set to run from March 23, 2023 to November 21, 2023, will decide 20 teams yet to qualify. As such, the winners and runners-up from each of the 10 qualifying groups will be making it to the finals.

The remaining three spots will be decided by the play-offs that will be held in March 2024, for which teams qualify through the Nations League.

Which teams contest the Euro 2024 play-offs?

The 12 teams to contest the play-offs based on their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League are generally the group winners of League A, B and C. In the event any of them have already qualified, that team will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their respective league.

Furthermore, if there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D.