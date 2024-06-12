Hotshot movie stars? Vini Jr. and Erling Haaland spark curiosity after social media reveal

The two forwards have sparked a sense of curiosity among fans after their latest social media posts.

‘Out of this world’ is a phrase that is often mentioned in the same breath as Vini Jr. and Erling Haaland, thanks to their extraordinary footballing abilities.

Haaland’s penchant for racking up an unreal number of goals is well documented already. So is Vini Jr.’s uncanny ability to conjure up magical moments.

It appears, however, their considerable talents are not just limited to the football ground. With the season coming to an end, it appears the two stalwarts of the game are cooking up something interesting off the field.

A teaser video shared by Haaland across his socials shows him on the set of a film shoot. Packed full of action, Haaland can be seen in various attires, having fun on what seems to be an entertaining shoot.

Interestingly, Vinicius Jr has also posted a similar video of him on the film set, which has given rise to a whole lot of intrigue and suspense.

Both players were approached for comments but we were told to wait for an update very soon.

The Norwegian and the Brazilian are known for their awe-inspiring performances on the field. It may be that they are gearing up for something similar with this secretive new campaign.

It won’t be too outlandish to say both Haaland and Vinicius are part of the same campaign. The question is, what exactly are they both part of?