History and Statistics Federation: Messi the best player at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi had to settle for the Silver Ball in FIFA's official awards after Spain beat Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. Individual recognition still found him elsewhere.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named Messi the best player of the tournament, rewarding his performances and his heavy influence on Argentina's charge to the final.

Their pick of the Argentina captain came down to his performance index, a measure that draws on match ratings, goals, assists and a player's overall impact across the tournament, especially in the knockout rounds.

At 39, Messi played eight matches at the World Cup. He scored 8 goals and set up 4 more, taking him to 12 goal contributions.

The honour lands just days after FIFA handed the official Golden Ball to Spain captain Rodri, leaving Messi with the Silver Ball and French star Kylian Mbappé with the Bronze.

Different winners, different yardsticks. FIFA's awards hinge on official voting, while the IFFHS ranking rests on a specific statistical index that measures individual output and technical impact over the course of the tournament.

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