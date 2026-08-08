His former agent: the Ballon d'Or was waiting for Neymar at Real Madrid

Wagner Ribeiro, the former agent of Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, has revealed new details about the behind-the-scenes story of the player's move to Barcelona in 2013, confirming that the player was just one step away from signing for Real Madrid, and stressing that he would have won the Ballon d'Or had he worn the white shirt.

Neymar's switch to Barcelona in 2013 ranked among the biggest deals in world football. Yet it came close to taking an entirely different course. The Brazilian striker, one of the most prominent rising talents in his country's game, drew interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid long before he left Santos. Years of contacts, trips, negotiations and offers from the two Spanish giants preceded his transfer to the Catalans.

Having accompanied Neymar throughout much of his adolescence and his early years as a professional, Ribeiro laid out the details of this fierce contest during a lengthy interview with the "GE Globo" network. He confirmed that he personally worked to take the striker to the Santiago Bernabeu, negotiating directly with president Florentino Perez and bringing Real Madrid extremely close to sealing the deal.

Real Madrid, Ribeiro said, had reached a position of absolute advantage in the race for Neymar. All that remained was Santos' approval. "Everything was agreed with Florentino, and Real Madrid's lawyers were in Sao Paulo. All we were missing was one condition: that Santos give its approval."

The agent admitted his own preference was for a move to the Bernabeu, but the final word always belonged to the player. "I wanted him to go to Real Madrid, of course I wanted that. Because of everything. But it is not the agent who decides, it is the player."

Ribeiro was there for Neymar's trip to Barcelona and his unveiling as a Catalan player, yet his links to Real Madrid left him living those moments in an uncomfortable position. "When I travelled on the same plane with Neymar to Barcelona, to attend his unveiling ceremony, they sat me down as if I were an intruder. I did not take part in the celebration, but stayed in one of the corners."

For all his earlier efforts to steer the star towards Madrid, the agent does not question the decision Neymar took. "He played a lot alongside Suarez, Messi, Xavi and Iniesta... There were only the great stars there. And he won everything. And there is no regret."

Ribeiro also revealed his part in the early contacts that preceded Neymar's exit from Barcelona, this time from a different position. He met in Ibiza with Neymar, his father and Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a move to Paris Saint-Germain. "Nasser was offering him 25 million euros and we asked for 40. And when Neymar's father allowed it to be leaked that Paris Saint-Germain was paying 25 in Paris, Barcelona improved the offer and gave him 26. And one year later, Neymar left for 222 million euros and ended up getting 40."

Money was not the only factor, the agent pointed out. The player wanted a fresh start. "Neymar wanted to change the atmosphere and he had a promise that Paris Saint-Germain would build a great team."

One conviction remains beyond doubt for Ribeiro: Neymar had the level to win the Ballon d'Or. "If Neymar had played at Real Madrid, he would have won the Ballon d'Or. I have no doubt."