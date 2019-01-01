'He's getting better all the time!' - Milner in awe of 'unbelievable' Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

The right-back delivered a sensational performance on Boxing Day and his Reds team-mate believes he will only grow in stature

Trent Alexander-Arnold just keeps getting better, says his team-mate James Milner, with the defender hailed as an "unbelievable" player after his stunning performance against Leicester.

The right-back nabbed a goal and two assists in his side's 4-0 rout of the Foxes, to help Jurgen Klopp's team increase their lead at the Premier League summit to 13 points.

Just days after he helped Liverpool to victory in the Club World Cup in , the man's latest eye-catching performance marked out his considerable talents once again at the age of just 21.

Milner, who scored a penalty just shy of the hour-and-a-quarter mark to get on the scoresheet himself, had nothing but effusive praise for Alexander-Arnold - and added that he only expects the defender to strengthen his game in the coming weeks.

"Trent is getting better all the time," the 33-year-old told Amazon. "He is unbelievable and there is plenty more to come as we will be on him to keep improving."

Commenting on the Reds' performance the Leeds-born midfielder added: "I think it was important to start well, we knew they would be fired up. In the first half we weren't as clinical as we could have been but it was a great performance and to get the number of goals was pleasing. [It was] a good, solid performance.

"It was a big penalty. We had had a few chances and they are always dangerous so it’s nice to put it in."

Asked further about their significant lead, Milner refused to be drawn on his side's major points advantage, stating that there remains many twists and turns in the plot of the campaign to come.

"It's one of many successful nights so far this season," he noted. "We are not even halfway. So much can change and happen. The strength of this team is we take it one game at a time."

Liverpool's lead of 13 points at the peak of the top-flight is the joint-biggest in Premier League history at this stage of the campaign, level with 's advantage in 1993-94.

From that point, the Red Devils went on to run out comfortable winners in the title race, with an eight-point margin of victory.