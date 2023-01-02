'Henry is the next coach of Belgium' - Lukaku has 'no doubts' France legend will replace Martinez

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his hope that Thierry Henry will be appointed as the new manager of the Belgium national team.

Henry in frame for Belgium post

Respected by Lukaku & whole squad

Martinez left after World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Roberto Martinez parted ways with the Belgium national side after the team failed to go past the 2022 World Cup group stages. Henry worked as Martinez's deputy in Qatar and at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Lukaku believes the Frenchman should step up into the leading role due to his stature in the dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Italia, the Belgium and Inter striker said: "For me, Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly: he will be the next coach. He has the respect of all the players, he has won everything. He knows how to coach, he knows what we have to do to get there.

"He knows the team, the league, the staff. For me, he is the ideal coach for our national team. [If it isn’t Henry] then I don’t know who they will hire. But I don’t think Belgium should start from scratch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku went on to admit that Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' has failed to deliver on expectations, but he does not think that should count against Henry. "So far this generation hasn’t won but we have to keep trying to win," he added. "He wants to win, and I don’t think the federation is going to get a coach who wants to change everything and start from scratch. It’s not worth it to me."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The Belgian international, who is currently on loan at Inter from Chelsea, has also admitted that he wishes to make his move permanent. He will be next seen in action on January 4 as Inter take on Napoli in Serie A.