‘Henderson is a phenomenal player & captain’ – Liverpool have perfect leader, says Wijnaldum

The Reds’ Dutch star is delighted to see a fellow midfielder getting the recognition he deserves and says Jurgen Klopp’s side “really need him”

Jordan Henderson is “a phenomenal player”, says team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Anfield skipper finally getting the recognition he deserves as a player the Reds “really need”.

The international midfielder has faced questions in the past over whether there should be a role for him at all on Merseyside.

He has, however, grown into the role of on-field leader with Liverpool to become a suitable successor to the legendary Steven Gerrard.

The 2019-20 campaign has seen Henderson take his game to even greater heights, with more major silverware at club level having been complemented by England’s Player of the Year award.

Wijnaldum is not surprised to see the 29-year-old being showered with praise, with those who work with him on a daily basis fully aware of what an unsung hero offers to the cause.

The Dutch star told Liverpool’s official website of Henderson: “He’s a phenomenal player, not only as a football player but also as a captain.

“Since I came to Liverpool I got to know him. He is the best captain we can have for this team. The way he speaks with the players and helps the players is the way you want your captain to be.

“He is a really good player. Even when he sits on the bench or is not involved in the game, he tries to help the team out. It’s good that he gets the praise now that he deserves because he played a really good season until now, played really good games and scored important goals.

“In the dressing room he is a really big player for us because of the way he approaches the team, talks with the team and helps the team go forward. We really need him.”

Henderson has helped Liverpool to UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory this season, having got his hands on the crown in 2018-19.

The Reds have also surged 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Wijnaldum hailing the ability of Jurgen Klopp’s side to grind out results when required and keep a stunning unbeaten run going.

He said: “Yes, but it’s also confidence.

“Because we did it so many times, we have the confidence that even if we concede a goal or during the game we don’t score a goal and we’re coming to the last minutes of the game, we still have the confidence we can score a goal.

“It’s both – but confidence is also a big part. We stay cool, we believe in the quality we have and we are always confident we can score a goal.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a trip to West Ham.