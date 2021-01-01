'Henderson has Manchester United mentality' - Foster backs keeper for Old Trafford success

The England international has been forced to play second fiddle to David de Gea for most of the 2020-21 season, but now has an opportunity

Ben Foster has backed Dean Henderson to succeed at Manchester United, saying the goalkeeper has the right mentality to make the grade at Old Trafford.

Henderson has been forced to back up David de Gea at Old Trafford this season, but has still managed to make 16 appearances in all competitions.

Watford goalkeeper Foster, who played for United between 2005 and 2010, has praised Henderson while warning that either he or De Gea will eventually be forced to leave the club.

What was said?

"Dean is a proper goalkeeper. You ask anybody in football nowadays that has watched him play and you can just see that he has got it. He has got the ability," Foster told Sky Sports News.

"The main thing with playing for a team like Manchester United is having the mentality. When I was at Manchester United all those years ago, I felt like I had the ability, but I definitely didn't have the mentality. I wasn't ready for it but with Dean, nothing seems to faze him.

"Dean Henderson wants to play first-team football. He is coming off the back of last season with Sheffield United where he was incredible, really outstanding.

"He just needed to carry on playing first-team football. He signed a new contract. David de Gea got the nod ahead of him but David is in the same boat. He wants to play first-team football.

"When you have got a situation like that it is never going to end nicely. Somebody is going to have to leave and somebody is going to stay and play."

The bigger picture

After starring on loan with Sheffield United last season, Henderson returned to his parent club with the intention of taking over as the team's No 1.

That has not happened so far this season, with De Gea holding on to his position after a season during which he was not at his best.

De Gea's form has put Henderson's future with the club in doubt, with Sky reporting that Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund would be keen on the 23-year-old should he decide to leave.

De Gea, has also been linked with a move away. The 30-year-old has been rumoured to be interested in a move back to his native Spain, which could hand Henderson the chance to establish himself as United's starter.

