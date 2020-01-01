Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's top priority is the welfare of U17 World Cup girls - Pooja Singhal

UNICEF are projecting the girls selected for India U17 Women's World Cup as ambassadors of change...

Eight girls from Jharkhand have been part of the U17 Women's team that has preparing for the U17 World Cup for the last year or so. There remains a possibility that a couple of more players from Jharkhand might also receive a national call-up.

The Jharkhand government has lent the U17 girls their complete support as such. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has personally met the girls during the Coronavirus pandemic and has promised that they would be supported in every possible manner.

Jharkhand's Secretary of Sports, Pooja Singhal, once again reasserted the Govt's support for the team and are making sure that their progress is not hindered under any circumstance.

More teams

"Eight tribal girls of Jharkhand have been selected to represent in the upcoming U17 World Cup. We are expecting at least six of them to be in the final squad. They are the future mascots of Jharkhand. Even UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Fund) is projecting them as ambassadors in their campaign ‘Champions of Change’.

She also said that the state Govt is planning to host a national camp for the U17 Women's World Cup squad in the future.

"We are also expecting to host the U17 national camp in Jharkhand with support from the AIFF (All India Football Federation). That will be a major milestone for Jharkhand. I thank the Chief Minister for giving his mandate that his priority is U17 World Cup and providing the girls with every possible support," said Singhal in a webinar hosted by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

Jharkhand have been at the forefront for promoting women's football for the past four-five years.

And in 2019 they even reaped rewards in the Sub-Junior and Junior Girls National Football Championship, bagging gold and silver respectively in the two competitions.