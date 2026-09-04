Hélène Hendriks sees the end of Vandaag Inside approaching: ‘That flagship is going to run aground’

Hélène Hendriks does not expect to simply step in as the successor to Vandaag Inside. She says that in an interview with De Telegraaf. For weeks, speculation has swirled over the future of the programme.

VI's future has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. One reason is RTL's possible interest in Wilfred Genee, while Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp have also previously voiced doubts over their future with the programme.

That has even fuelled talk of the well-known trio splitting up. Talpa have so far offered no clarity over VI's future.

Behind the scenes, talks are taking place about the next steps, while Hendriks is now being mentioned as a possible successor to the programme. She, though, is firmly batting away that suggestion.

"We all know that if that flagship runs aground, and that will happen one day, then you have to have a plan. I hope they continue after this year. Fortunately, Johan Derksen has indicated that he wants to stay."

Hendriks says she has not yet been approached to succeed VI. "I’m not taking it into account in my own mind, and nothing has been asked of me either. I do European football for Ziggo Sport from Tuesday to Thursday. So I have little room to manoeuvre."

Still, the SBS6 presenter leaves the door slightly ajar. "Unless the parties can work it out together, but then I would still have to want it too."