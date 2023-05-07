Hearts vs Celtic: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Hearts will take on Celtic in a Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday at Tynecastle Park.
Celtic, who have lost just once this season in the Scottish Premiership, are on the cusp of winning the league title, and three points against Hearts will help them lift the trophy for the 53rd time.
Hearts will also aim to get a win on Sunday to secure a European spot. They are currently fourth on the league table with 48 points from 33 games.
Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time
|Game:
|Hearts vs Celtic
|Date:
|May 7, 2023
|Kick-off:
|9.15am EDT, 2.15pm BST, 6:45pm IST
|Venue:
|Tynecastle Park
The Scottish Premiership game between Hearts and Celtic is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Tynecastle Park.
It will kick off at 9.15am EDT in the USA, 2.15pm BST in the UK, and 6:45pm IST in India.
How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|ESPN+
|UK
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Sport Website/App
|India
|N/A
|CelticTV
In the United States (USA), the game can be streamed on ESPN*.
Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming options on Sky Sport Website/App.
In India, there is not telecast of the match but it can be streamed via CelticTV.
Team news
Hearts team news & squad
Hearts will miss the services of Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven due to injuries.
Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Sibbick, Rowels, Cochrane; Devlin, Haring; Oda, Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Clark, Stewart
|Defenders
|Rowles, Hill, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson
|Midfielders
|Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Haring, Grant, Forrest, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass
|Forwards
|Shankland, Humphrys, Oda
Celtic team news & squad
Liel Abada and James Forrest will continue to remain out of action due to injuries while Alistair Johnston is doubtful for the clash.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
|Defenders
|Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Ralston, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
|Midfielders
|Mooy, Turnbull, O'Riley, McGregor, McCarthy, Iwata, Hatate
|Forwards
|Furuhashi, Maeda, Jota, Haksabanovic, Oh.
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|March 2023
|Hearts 0-3 Celtic
|Scottish Cup
|March 2023
|Celtic 3-1 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|October 2022
|Hearts 3-4 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|August 2022
|Celtic 2-0 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|May 2022
|Celtic 4-1 Hearts
|Scottish Premiership