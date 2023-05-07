Hearts vs Celtic: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Hearts against Celtic in Scottish Premiership in the UK, USA, and India, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Hearts will take on Celtic in a Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday at Tynecastle Park.

Celtic, who have lost just once this season in the Scottish Premiership, are on the cusp of winning the league title, and three points against Hearts will help them lift the trophy for the 53rd time.

Hearts will also aim to get a win on Sunday to secure a European spot. They are currently fourth on the league table with 48 points from 33 games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time

Game: Hearts vs Celtic Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 9.15am EDT, 2.15pm BST, 6:45pm IST Venue: Tynecastle Park

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sport Website/App India N/A CelticTV

In the United States (USA), the game can be streamed on ESPN*.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming options on Sky Sport Website/App.

In India, there is not telecast of the match but it can be streamed via CelticTV.

Team news

(C)Getty Images

Hearts team news & squad

Hearts will miss the services of Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven due to injuries.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Sibbick, Rowels, Cochrane; Devlin, Haring; Oda, Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Stewart Defenders Rowles, Hill, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson Midfielders Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Haring, Grant, Forrest, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass Forwards Shankland, Humphrys, Oda

Celtic team news & squad

Liel Abada and James Forrest will continue to remain out of action due to injuries while Alistair Johnston is doubtful for the clash.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Ralston, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, O'Riley, McGregor, McCarthy, Iwata, Hatate Forwards Furuhashi, Maeda, Jota, Haksabanovic, Oh.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition March 2023 Hearts 0-3 Celtic Scottish Cup March 2023 Celtic 3-1 Hearts Scottish Premiership October 2022 Hearts 3-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership August 2022 Celtic 2-0 Hearts Scottish Premiership May 2022 Celtic 4-1 Hearts Scottish Premiership

