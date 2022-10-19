'He's our player' - Lampard addresses Gordon's future at Everton amid Chelsea transfer speculation

Frank Lampard is not worried about losing Anthony Gordon as speculation continues to rage on about the 21-year-old's future.

Chelsea were heavily interested in the summer

Gordon stayed at Everton

New contract negotiations have reportedly stalled

WHAT HAPPENED? When the transfer window reopens in January, and then again in the summer, Gordon will almost definitely be one of the Premier League's most in-demand young players. However, any talk of a departure will be put to bed if he puts pen to paper on a new contract at Goodison Park.

WHAT HE SAID: Lampard revealed that he has spoken to his star man after rumours arose that he was unhappy with the terms being offered. He said: "I have no concerns about the noise around the contract and I have spoken to him about it. Generally, I'm all for players getting what they deserve in their contracts.

"That is a separate story. My main concern as a manager is getting Anthony playing at his best. He is our player, he will remain that for a long time, and I think we showed that with our intention in the summer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordon's contract with the Toffees isn't currently set to expire until the end of the 2024-25 campaign so there is no immediate worry to get him tied down to a new deal. Although, as the negotiations rumble on, the chances of keeping the 21-year-old on Merseyside will only decrease.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON? As he continues to impress in the Premier League, more potential destinations will open up with the return of the transfer window. Although, given his status in the Everton squad, it certainly wouldn't be a bad idea for him to continue his development at his boyhood club.