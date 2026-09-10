A surprise face turned up in Real Madrid's training this Thursday morning, throwing the coaching staff's plans into disarray just 48 hours before the La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Young centre-back Raúl Asencio, absent since the start of the season, has officially rejoined group training. His recovery is picking up pace at a time when he awaits a decisive verdict from coach José Mourinho, with an uncertain future following him both on and off the pitch.

Return after a long absence

Asencio has not played a single official minute this season after tearing a knee ligament in pre-season. On Thursday he took part in his first session with the group, looking in good physical condition. The medical staff want to use the upcoming international break to prepare him fully and bring him to peak readiness.

His return comes at a sensitive time. He was on the verge of leaving in last summer's transfer window before the injury derailed a potential move, particularly after the club strengthened the back line by signing Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté.

Absences weighing on Los Blancos

The injury list continues to weigh on the white side. Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are all pressing on with individual rehabilitation programmes inside and outside the gyms.

According to "AS", Militão and Mendy should enter the final phase of rehabilitation in the coming weeks. Brazilian Rodrygo, however, needs several more months to fully recover from the cruciate ligament injury he sustained.

A future on the line: between acquittal and an alcohol crisis

Asencio's return is technically good news for Mourinho, yet his future with Real Madrid remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The defender was recently acquitted and pardoned in the sex tape distribution case that caused widespread controversy last season. Now he has landed himself back under scrutiny, convicted last August of driving under the influence of alcohol after a positive test.

That incident did not pass the Portuguese coach by. Mourinho fired off remarks that laid bare the discontent inside the club, saying after the news broke: "When he was fit, no one trained harder or better than him."

He went on: "But a Real Madrid player remains a Real Madrid player around the clock, seven days a week, all year round. I am not happy. We all make mistakes, but an accumulation of mistakes is a different matter."

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