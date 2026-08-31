One summer signing is already causing concern at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a press report on Monday, with the club having stumbled to disappointing results since the start of the season.

According to the newspaper "L'Équipe", things are not going well for Lucas Digne, who returned to the club this summer for 10 million euros.

He has not yet adapted to Luis Enrique's style of play. That much is understandable at this stage of the season. More importantly, though, he does not necessarily have the right mentality.

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The newspaper said: "Paris expects a different spirit from him, a more rebellious spirit."

His absence from the starting line-up against Lille, despite Nuno Mendes also being out, can even be read as an initial warning from Luis Enrique to the former Barcelona player.

"He has to wake up. It is fine that he came here accepting the role of the second player, but he is not on holiday or semi-retired. We are not saying that this is the case, but we will not accept it. He has to fight and try to be better than Nuno because Nuno will not play every match. He has to battle, and this is also part of his adaptation phase," a source from Paris Saint-Germain stated.

Internally, staff have also noted that Digne has not yet reached his peak physical fitness, unlike some of the other World Cup players.

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Those close to him insist the player is "highly determined" and ready to fight for a place in the starting line-up. Digne, perhaps more than anyone, knows he will have to raise his level quickly.