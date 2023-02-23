'He loves the English hardness!' - Marcel Sabitzer's agent hints at permanent Manchester United transfer from Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer's agent has refused to rule out a permanent move to Manchester United for the midfielder after his fine start to life at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austrian midfielder joined Erik ten Hag's side on a six-month loan deal from Bayern Munich in the last few hours of the January transfer window. Sabitzer has adapted quickly to English football and has been a reliable presence for United, making four appearances so far. His agent, Roger Wittmann, has now revealed that his client is enjoying playing in the Premier League and hinted that a permanent deal could be on the cards this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wittmann told SPORT1: "Marcel is a top player. It doesn't surprise me at all that he's performing so well so quickly. If you have as much experience as Marcel, whether in the Champions League or with his more than 60 international matches, it doesn't take long to find your way around a club and a league like this. He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He's an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that's what's needed there."

Pressed on Sabitzer's long-term future, Wittmann added: "At Manchester United, we see Marcel from Leipzig again. I'm very happy for him. What's next in the summer? We'll see when the time comes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: From being a squad player at Bayern, Sabitzer has established himself as a key player in Ten Hag's midfield in the absence of star man Casemiro. He has three Premier League starts under his belt already and United have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 with Sabitzer on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? The midfielder will hope to be in action alongside Casemiro when Manchester United take on Barcelona in a crucial Europa League playoff second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.