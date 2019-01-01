'He is one of our brothers' - Delph offers Gomes support as Everton midfielder taken to hospital

The former Barcelona man suffered a horror injury against Tottenham following a challenge from Heung-min Son

midfielder Fabian Delph has described team-mate Andre Gomes as "one of our brothers" after the Portuguese was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury suffered in their draw with .

The former man, who signed a permanent deal at Goodison Park this season after spending last term on loan with the Toffees, suffered the horror injury following a challenge from Heung-min Son late in the second half of Sunday's encounter in the Premier League.

Gomes required prolonged treatment on the field, before he was stretchered off and immediately taken from the ground for further medical treatment following the tackle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Delph struggled to express his emotions and talk about the incident, but said that the club would be there for the 26-year-old.

"We feel just as you can imagine," the ex- man stated. "It’s a difficult time for us.

"He is one of our brothers, someone we care about. It is difficult to put into words how we feel. As soon as we [can] get in touch we will send him our best. It’s difficult to see. It’s hard to talk now."

Manager Marco Silva, meanwhile, stressed that there was limited information on the exact prognosis of the international's condition, but that the team had to group together and focus beyond the match.

"Andre Gomes went to the hospital," he stated. "Our medical staff is taking control of everything and soon there will be more information.

"We [will] wait until it is a bit more clear. It is a bad moment for us as a group and as a team.

"It [is] more than a football game, this is the most important thing right now. We as a group have to keep togetherness."

Gomes has established himself as a key performer since his arrival from Camp Nou, where he won titles in and the with Barcelona.

He was also a member of Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 squad, with 29 caps to his name for his country since making his debut for them in 2014.