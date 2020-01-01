'He is not happy' - Giroud urged to leave Chelsea by France boss Deschamps as Euro 2020 looms

The Blues forward is nearing a century of caps for his country, but is finding playing time increasingly hard to come by at Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud is unhappy at and should leave, according to manager Didier Deschamps.

The 33-year-old has spoken recently about his desire for first-team football as he targets a place in Deschamps’ squad for , which could be his last international tournament.

, Newcastle and are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Giroud, who has only started two Premier League games this season.

Asked by TF1’s Telefoot if he believes Giroud should leave, Deschamps had no time for diplomacy.

"I think yes,” he said. “He knows very well he cannot be content with so little time. That is not even speaking about France, that is just on him.

"It is up to him to see which destination he prefers or chooses.

"I spoke with Olivier during the last international camp [in November]. Even during the one before, he already knew what is best for him.

"Olivier is not happy at this moment, based on the little playing time he is getting. It is not his fault; he is suffering through the situation.

"It is up to him to decide in order to have the best sporting conditions on a daily basis at club level."

Giroud is nearing a century of caps for France, with 39 goals in 97 games for his country to date.

He made his international debut against the United States in 2011 during his time at , and has been a regular selection throughout his time with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Now, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette, Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial all vying for places in France’s attack, Deschamps may struggle to justify his selection if he isn’t playing at club level.

Recent reports have suggested Inter are his most likely destination, with the prospect of a relegation fight at Newcastle or Aston Villa perhaps not as alluring as a title chase.

If Giroud does leave, it will likely have an impact on the future of Michy Batshuayi. He, too, has been linked with a move away, though he seems happy to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Barbosa has been linked, but Chelsea have no interest in the Brazil international.