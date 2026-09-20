Barcelona star Marc Casado, currently on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, was forced off half an hour into his side's match against Real Betis after suffering a heavy shoulder injury.

His setback adds to Barcelona's growing injury list. Andreas Christensen picked up a quadriceps problem in his left thigh during yesterday's clash with Sevilla in the seventh round of La Liga, while goalkeeper Joan Garcia injured the meniscus of his right knee against Racing Santander.

Sport newspaper reported that Casado fell awkwardly after colliding with Betis midfielder Marc Roca, sparking immediate concern.

Clearly in pain, Casado had to leave the field, with Diego Villares coming on in his place.

The early signs are not good. Casado was heard telling the club's doctors "it's broken", pointing to his right shoulder and asking straight away to be taken off.

He had made his first appearances for the club in the thrilling win over Villarreal at La Ceramica, before earning his first start in the draw with Getafe.

Now the wait begins. Only medical tests and Deportivo La Coruna's official report will reveal exactly how serious the shoulder injury is.

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